Judge finds burglary defendant incompetent to stand trial

Guidice



Three trials for a man accused of burglarizing public and private properties on separate occasions have been delayed after a judge declared him incompetent to stand trial.

James Guidice, 46, previously pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges related to his three cases. Those cases were set for trial this summer, but the hearings were pushed back to December and January because of the court’s COVID-19 protocols.

Now, the cases may not go forward at all.

On Wednesday, Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak declared Guidice incompetent based on an evaluation by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the judge committed Guidice to the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo to restore his competency.

A declaration of incompetency essentially pauses all of Guidice’s cases until he can undergo treatment and is determined competent. As a result, his scheduled trials have all been vacated.

Guidice’s troubles began when he was allegedly caught trespassing and stealing from a private property off US Highway 40 in October.

He was arrested a second time in December on trespassing and motor vehicle theft charges. On the day he bonded out of jail, Guidice was arrested a third time for allegedly trying to break into sheriff’s office vehicles and burglarizing the Grand County Administration Building.

Guidice originally planned to represent himself in all three trials, but the public defender’s office took over his representation in June. Public defender Abigail Kurtz-Phelan then sought a competency evaluation for Guidice on Oct. 28.

A review of his case is scheduled for Dec. 16.