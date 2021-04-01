Judge sentences defendant to substance abuse treatment in drug case

A man who was arrested for possessing over 24 grams of cocaine has received a deferred sentence after initial charges were dismissed.

Hayden Burke, 63, was sentenced to substance abuse evaluation and treatment, as well as over $3,000 in fines and fees, a $500 donation to the Grand County Wildfire Council and four days time served on Feb. 1 by Judge Nicholas Catanzarite.

Burke was charged with transferring a controlled substance without receiving payment.

If Burke doesn’t complete the terms of his sentence or commits a crime greater than a traffic offense before Feb. 1, 2024, he can be resentenced.

Burke was arrested in June after police conducted a search warrant on his Grand Lake home and found over 24 grams of cocaine and a scale in his bathroom. He was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance.

Per Burke’s plea agreement, those charges were dropped.