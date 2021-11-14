July’s retail marijuana sales reached almost $1 million in Grand County
July was a record-breaking month for retail marijuana sales once again in Grand County, nearing $1 million in monthly sales.
Countywide retail sales for July was $983,081, the highest selling month for marijuana in Grand by over $50,000. Grand County does not report medical marijuana sales.
The most recent reporting month for Grand is September, with $753,635 in retail marijuana sales. This is actually down nearly $50,000 from sales in September 2020. August was also down about $50,000 from the same month last year.
However, July of this year saw $72,000 more in retail marijuana sales while June was up more than $122,000 compared to the same months last year.
Year to date, Grand has seen over $1 million more in marijuana sales compared to 2020. Through September, Grand pot sales totaled $7.1 million versus just under $6 million over the same period last year.
Grand County’s previous record was $930,113 for retail sales in March, breaking the July 2020 record of $910,474. July 2020 was the first time Grand exceeded $900,000 of marijuana sales in a month.
The lowest month for retail marijuana sales so far this year was May, which still saw more than half a million dollars in countywide sales at $578,478.
Grand’s summer sales buck statewide trends, where this summer’s marijuana sales couldn’t beat the record-breaking summer of 2020.
Statewide, there was $181 million in medical and retail marijuana sales in September. Year to date, the state has seen $1.7 billion in marijuana sales, totaling $11.7 billion since January 2014.
