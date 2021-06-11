June 5 Granby Rodeo Results
Granby Rodeo at Flying Heels Arena
June 5 event results
PEEWEE GOAT UNDECORATING — Lizzie Bruchez, 11.79; Paisley Hester, 17.93.
JUNIOR BARREL RACING — Tymber Mahon, 28.73; Cheyenne Kujala, 29.24.
JUNIOR POLE BENDING — Cheyenne Kujala, 28.93; Levi Kujala, 37.43.
JUNIOR GOAT TYING — Tymber Mahon, 13.94; Cheyenne Kujala, 25.03; Levi Kujala, 27.51; Paisley Hester, 120.19.
INTERMEDIATE BARREL RACING — Myka Grajeda, 18.81; Ashley Smith, 19.81; Flint Krempin, 21.41; Amber Hester, 21.45; Teagan Bruchez, 21.89; Penny Myer, 21.99; Stran Leachman, 22.41; Riley Mahon, 23.32; Lexi Petefish, 24.15; Luci Bruchez, 26.38; Emiliano Mendiola, 29.58.
INTERMEDIATE POLE BENDING — Luci Bruchez, 22.49; Jarrett Grajeda, 23.5; Amber Hester, 24.23; Flint Krempin, 25.69; Myka Grajeda, 26.86; Teagan Bruchez, 27.61; Riley Mahon, 27.92; Stran Leachman, 28.03; Ashley Smith, 29.48; Lexi Petefish, 31.61; Penny Myer, 33.64; Emiliano Mendiola, 38.13.
INTERMEDIATE GOAT TYING — Ashley Smith, 8.98; Luci Bruchez, 10.62; Myka Grajeda, 11.35; Lexi Petefish, 15.78; Riley Mahon, 17.09; Amber Hester, 18.03; Stran Leachman, 19.03; Jarrett Grajeda, 19.2; Rudy Mendiola Jr., 21.82; Ryder Linke, 25.55; Flint Krempin, 28.89; Emiliano Mendiola, 45.13.
INTERMEDIATE BREAKAWAY — Ashley Smith, 3.65; Rudy Mendiola Jr., 4.51.
INTERMEDIATE TEAM ROPING — Flint Krempin/ROBBIE CROWDER, 8.22; Riley Mahon/AMY MAHON, 10.66; Ashley Smith/RUDY MENDIOLA JR,12.45; Rudy Mendiola Jr./JAKE MAHON, 13.46; Luci Bruchez/DILLON KUJALA, 14.11; Stran Leachman/SAM KUJALA,14.58; Ashley Smith/SHAE MEEKS, 28.58; Myka Grajeda/RUDY MENDIOLA JR, 40.47.
SENIOR BARREL RACING — Sara Leachman, 20.36; Foster Krempin, 22.59; Sailor Fausle, 24.73; Hope Johnson, 24.91; Violet Barr, 25.72.
SENIOR POLE BENDING — Hope Johnson, 24.02; Foster Krempin, 24.43; Violet Barr, 26.85; Sara Leachman, 29.81.
SENIOR GOAT TYING — Foster Krempin, 19.74.
SENIOR BREAKAWAY — Foster Krempin, 2.52.
SENIOR TEAM ROPING — Sara Leachman/STRAN LEACHMAN, 17.52; Foster Krempin/ROBBIE CROWDER, 39.2.
TIE DOWN ROPING — Foster Krempin, 15.44.
CHUTE DOGGING — Riley Mahon, 4.14; Foster Krempin, 6.23; Ryder Linke, 6.65; Stran Leachman, 8.16; Flint Krempin, 13.38; Riggin Cathcart, 14.09.
MENS BREAKAWAY — Rudy Mendiola, 5.28.
WOMENS BREAKAWAY — Peyton Crowder, 4.14; Tish Linke-Krempin, 9.78.
MIXED TEAM ROPING — Tish Linke-Krempin/Foster Krempin, 9.57.
OPEN TEAM ROPING — Robbie Crowder/Kelly Florian, 8.19; Rudy Mendiola/Tel Linke, 10.82; Rudy Mendiola/Rudy Mendiola Jr., 11.72; Gabriel Torres/Foster Krempin, 24.68.
LOCAL BARREL RACING — Kayla DeSanti, 19.1; Sego Krempin, 19.17; Julie Martin, 19.34; Lexie Petefish, 23.37; Scarlett Tioghman, 37.05.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.