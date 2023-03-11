Junior Nordic skiers qualify for the Rocky Mountain Division Junior Nationals Ski Team

Left to Right: Sylvia Brower, Dane Jensen and Ewan Gallagher have all qualified for the Rocky Mountain Division Junior Nationals Ski Team. They will travel to Fairbanks, Alaska compete against top junior Nordic skiers from March 13-16, 2023.

Patrick Brower/Courtesy Photo

Three junior Nordic skiers from Grand County qualified for the Rocky Mountain Division Junior Nationals Ski Team last week. To do so they skied in the top of their age divisions against club ski teams from across the Rocky Mountain region, including Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming.

Sylvia Brower and Dane Jensen will be traveling to Fairbanks, Alaska this week to compete against the top junior Nordic skiers in the U.S. Ewan Gallagher qualified as an alternate for the team.

All three skiers trained and competed with the Winter Park Competition Center’s Nordic program and with the Middle Park High School Nordic ski team. The Grand Nordic ski club has also assisted them in their Nordic skiing endeavors.