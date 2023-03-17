Junior Winter Park Competition Center athletes take wins at Big Mountain Competition

Twenty Winter Park Competition Center junior athletes competed in the 2023 Big Mountain Competition March 4-5. The freeride competition took place in the Chutes and the Cirque, Winter Park Resort's most extreme terrain.

Thomas Doerr/Courtesy Photo

Junior skiers and snowboarders tackled Winter Park’s most extreme terrain during the Big Mountain Competition. The adrenaline-filled event was hosted and judged by the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association .

Freeriders ages 12-18 showed off their courage and skill as they navigated chutes and took jumps off cliffs and natural features in the resort’s double-black diamond territory.

Below are winners from Winter Park Resort’s Competition Center, as they took on junior freeriders from around the country.

Day one skiers

12-14 Boys:

Cooper Branon; first place

Rowan Renzelman; second place

Charlie Milverstedt; fourth place

Vance Romcevich; fifth place

12-14 Girls:

Elliot Szczytowski; second place

Gabriella Clemens; fourth place

Lena Snowberg; fifth place

15-18 Boys:

Aiden Renzelman; first place

Luke Walter; fourth place

15-18 Girls:

Amelia Trexler; third place

Day two skiers

12-14 Boys:

Sam Milverstedt; first place

12-14 Girls:

Cayla Lee; second place

Elise Wobus; third place

15-18 Boys:

Oliver Search; third place

Chandler Hill; fifth place

Snowboarders

12-14:

Jameson Washburn; first place

15-18:

Liam Piece; first place

Johnny Olk; second place

Drew Washburn; third place

Dade Bunnell; fourth place