 Junior Winter Park Competition Center athletes take wins at Big Mountain Competition | SkyHiNews.com
Junior Winter Park Competition Center athletes take wins at Big Mountain Competition

Winter Park's next generation of freeride skiers and snowboarders show off their skills in Winter Park's extreme territory

Twenty Winter Park Competition Center junior athletes competed in the 2023 Big Mountain Competition March 4-5. The freeride competition took place in the Chutes and the Cirque, Winter Park Resort's most extreme terrain.
Thomas Doerr/Courtesy Photo

Junior skiers and snowboarders tackled Winter Park’s most extreme terrain during the Big Mountain Competition. The adrenaline-filled event was hosted and judged by the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association.

Freeriders ages 12-18 showed off their courage and skill as they navigated chutes and took jumps off cliffs and natural features in the resort’s double-black diamond territory.

Below are winners from Winter Park Resort’s Competition Center, as they took on junior freeriders from around the country.

Day one skiers

12-14 Boys:

  • Cooper Branon; first place
  • Rowan Renzelman; second place
  • Charlie Milverstedt; fourth place
  • Vance Romcevich; fifth place

12-14 Girls:

  • Elliot Szczytowski; second place
  • Gabriella Clemens; fourth place
  • Lena Snowberg; fifth place

15-18 Boys:

  • Aiden Renzelman; first place
  • Luke Walter; fourth place

15-18 Girls:

  • Amelia Trexler; third place

Day two skiers

12-14 Boys:

  • Sam Milverstedt; first place

12-14 Girls:

  • Cayla Lee; second place
  • Elise Wobus; third place

15-18 Boys:

  • Oliver Search; third place
  • Chandler Hill; fifth place

Snowboarders

12-14:

  • Jameson Washburn; first place

15-18:

  • Liam Piece; first place
  • Johnny Olk; second place
  • Drew Washburn; third place
  • Dade Bunnell; fourth place
A freeride skier takes his first jump at the Big Mountain Competition at Winter Park Resort.
Thomas Doerr/Courtesy Photo

