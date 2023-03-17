Junior Winter Park Competition Center athletes take wins at Big Mountain Competition
Winter Park's next generation of freeride skiers and snowboarders show off their skills in Winter Park's extreme territory
Junior skiers and snowboarders tackled Winter Park’s most extreme terrain during the Big Mountain Competition. The adrenaline-filled event was hosted and judged by the International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association.
Freeriders ages 12-18 showed off their courage and skill as they navigated chutes and took jumps off cliffs and natural features in the resort’s double-black diamond territory.
Below are winners from Winter Park Resort’s Competition Center, as they took on junior freeriders from around the country.
Day one skiers
12-14 Boys:
- Cooper Branon; first place
- Rowan Renzelman; second place
- Charlie Milverstedt; fourth place
- Vance Romcevich; fifth place
12-14 Girls:
- Elliot Szczytowski; second place
- Gabriella Clemens; fourth place
- Lena Snowberg; fifth place
15-18 Boys:
- Aiden Renzelman; first place
- Luke Walter; fourth place
15-18 Girls:
- Amelia Trexler; third place
Day two skiers
12-14 Boys:
- Sam Milverstedt; first place
12-14 Girls:
- Cayla Lee; second place
- Elise Wobus; third place
15-18 Boys:
- Oliver Search; third place
- Chandler Hill; fifth place
Snowboarders
12-14:
- Jameson Washburn; first place
15-18:
- Liam Piece; first place
- Johnny Olk; second place
- Drew Washburn; third place
- Dade Bunnell; fourth place
