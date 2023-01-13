JustServe accepting nominations for volunteer service award
JustServe, a website run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that connects volunteers and organizations, announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that nominations for its 2022 JustServe Award for Northwest Colorado are now open through Jan. 31. The award recognizes organizations for outstanding contributions to the local community through volunteer service.
The company will select finalists from Grand, Routt, Jackson, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties for the second annual award. The finalists will receive a certificate of recognition, and the Craig Stake of the church will coordinate a service activity or donation drive for the winner.
Nominate organizations by contacting Holly Weik, JustServe’s Northwestern Colorado coordinator, at hollyweik@justserve.org by Jan. 31.
Last year, the Boys and Girls Club of Northwestern Colorado in Craig won the first JustServe Award.
