Juvenile’s body recovered from Lake Granby

Authorities recovered the body of a male juvenile in Lake Granby on Friday, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported a possible drowning at the north end of Lake Granby. Initial reports were that a young male had been swimming with his friends when he disappeared underwater.

According to the sheriff’s office, a couple of nearby fisherman on the shore and the friends immediately began searching the area, but they were unsuccessful in locating the individual.

With the assistance of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office submersible drone and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the body of the male juvenile was recovered from the lake around 8 p.m.

“Despite the very unfortunate outcome, I greatly appreciate the collaborative search and rescue efforts put forth by his friends, bystanders and our first responders,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said.

The sheriff’s office added will be no further information released at this time. The Grand County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Emergency personnel from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand Fire, Grand County EMS, the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Classic Air Medical responded to assist with watercraft and air assets during the search efforts.