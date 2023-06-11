Katie DeBell named West Grand Teacher of the Year

West Grand Middle School teacher Katie DeBell with members of the West Grand School Board. DeBell was chosen as the 2023 Teacher of the Year for West Grand School District.

West Grand School District/Courtesy Photo

West Grand School District has chosen Katie DeBell as the 2023 Teacher of the Year for the district. For the past six years, West Grand has named a district teacher of the year, who is then nominated for the Colorado Teacher of the Year.

The West Grand Teacher of the Year candidate must have the respect and admiration of their colleagues and:

Is an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence.

Collaborates with colleagues, students and families to create a school culture of respect and success.

Deliberately connects the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large.

Demonstrates leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning.

Expresses themselves in an engaging and articulate way.

“While there were many great nominations from colleagues across all of our staff, the selection committee awarded Katie DeBell with this award as she exemplifies the above characteristics,” said West Grand School District Superintendent Elizabeth Bauer.

DeBell teaches middle school science, health and STEM. In their nominations, West Grand staff noted Mrs. DeBell’s collaboration and communication with students, staff and families.

She is a “hard worker and a heart worker,” expressed one of her colleagues. Another of Mrs. DeBell’s colleagues summed it up well, stating, “Katie is De-Best!”

DeBell is from Westminster, Colorado. She moved to Kremmling in 2002, where she and her husband raise their two daughters. She began working for West Grand School District in 2011. She holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Northern Colorado, with minors in physics and mathematics. She earned a master’s in education from Jones International University.

DeBell has a passion for science and has led many community tours of the Kremmling Cretaceous Ammonite Site, known as Fossil Ridge.

“Throughout the year, students in her classroom often have hands-on learning experiences and opportunities as she believes that today’s students are tomorrow’s stakeholders,” Bauer stated. “We are proud of Mrs. DeBell and grateful for her service and commitment to making a positive impact here at West Grand.”