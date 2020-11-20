Keystone scales back night skiing schedule
Keystone Resort’s night skiing has been dialed back this year. The resort typically allows skiing and riding until 8 p.m. on certain days out of the River Run base area.
This year, night skiing is limited to holiday periods and some weekends. Night skiing is being offered Nov. 26-28 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 24 to Jan. 2 for Christmas and New Year’s, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Feb. 14 for Presidents Day. The resort also will offer night skiing on Fridays and Saturdays in January and February as well as weekends in March.
Last year, night skiing was available Wednesdays through Sundays in January and February as well as extra days during the Christmas holiday and during spring break in March before the shutdown hit.
“We’ve made adjustments across all areas of our operations in this unique year,” Vail Resorts spokesperson Nicole Stull wrote in an email when asked about the schedule change.
A reservation, valid for day and night skiing, must be made for the day you wish to ski or ride at Keystone. Reservations can be made at EpicPass.com or KeystoneResort.com.
