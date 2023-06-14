 KFFR Radio takes large community photo at its 7th anniversary celebration | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

KFFR Radio takes large community photo at its 7th anniversary celebration

News News |

KFFR Radio took a large community photo on June 6 at the Headwaters Center during its first birthday party, which celebrated the local radio station's seventh anniversary.
Mike Hicks/KFFR Radio
More Like This, Tap A Topic
celebrationcommunitynews
Celebrations
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 