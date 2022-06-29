Kid hockey players’ superstition, tradition helped Av’s win

These Avalanche fans, all Grand County pee-week hockey players, helped their team win by doing things like never not washing their shirts or turning the lights on during the playoffs.

Ashley Bobo/Courtesy Photo

As in most sports, traditions and superstitions run strong in Grand County’s youth hockey players. When the Colorado Avalanche started their journey to the Stanley Cup, the game-watching traditions of five kids began.

They watched together at the same house over themed meal nights hosted by their moms (offerings included homemade pretzels, hot dogs with a toppings bar, homemade nacho sauce, and a cotton candy and chip stand). They jumped on the trampoline in between periods. “As active sports kids, if they aren’t getting their energy out in, it makes it hard to focus to watch the rest of the game,” says Ashley Bobo, Ridge’s mom. And throughout the series, when the Avs didn’t perform to the kids’ high standards, they started superstitions, such as certain shirts couldn’t be worn twice, others couldn’t be washed, lights had to stay off and people had to sit in certain spots.

“Despite these funny superstitions the (kids) understand that hard work and dedication are what it took for the Avs to win and they are all more determined than ever to make it to the NHL themselves now,” Bobo said.

“These Avs fans were full of life Sunday night as they watched ‘their team’ win the Stanley Cup. Cheering could be heard from down the street, confetti flew — in the house and utter joy was shared,” she added.

The Sky-Hi News caught up with them for their post-game critiques:

Ridge Bobo

Hockey 21-22

Ridge Bobo, going into 5th grade, plays goalie and has been playing since 2019

“They won because it was meant to happen. I knew it would happen because my team won their state championship and DU won the National championship, so the Avs had to win!”



Josie Vella

Hockey 21-22

Josie Vella, going into 4th grade, plays left wing and has been playing since she was 4 years old

“The Avs are the best team in the world because they work as a team, they listen to their coach and they never give up.”



Madden Purdy

madden

Madden Purdy, going into 7th grade, plays defense and has been playing since he was 4 years old

“Of course (Makar) won MVP. He scored a lot of goals and it tells me that you can play defense and still score.”



Owen DeGarmo

Hockey 21-22

Owen DeGarmo, going into 5th grade, plays center and has been playing since he was 4 years old

“Such a lucky stop by Landeskog!”



Joey DeGarmo

Joey

Joey DeGarmo, going into 3rd grade, plays forward and has been playing since he was 4 years old

“They won because they scored more goals.”

