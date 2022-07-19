Kids can experience pioneer life with Grand County Historical Association

Children have many opportunities to learn about what life was like during the pioneer days.

Grand County Historical Association/Courtesy Image

This August, children can travel back in time to the days of the pioneers with the Grand County Historical Association. This multi-day program will have a different theme each day. Families can join the Historical Association for all 3 days and receive a discount, or pick and choose which days interest them the most. Kids can experience family life by doing traditional chores, sit in a one-room schoolhouse, play school yard games, take time to be a little more formal with a tea party, and get creative with crafts to cap off the weekend. The program will take kids on a trip through time during August 12-14 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Friday, August 12, features an Introduction to Pioneer Life and Chores. Saturday, August 13, is Pioneer School Day. Sunday, August 14, offers Parlor Games, Manners, Crafts and a Tea Party.

Registration for the program is now open and will be available on the Historical Association’s social media pages, or by stopping into the museum. Payment is necessary to hold registration spots. The cost per day is $25 for members, or $35 for non-members. Register for all 3 days and receive a discount: $65 for GCHA members or $95 for non-members. To learn more, please email samantha@grandcountyhistory.org or call 970-725-3939.