Kids can explore the Science of Being Kind

Celebrate kindness this week with the Grand County Library District. Kristy Moyer, Grand County 4-H Coordinator, will be a library guest program presenter for the week of June 26. As part of this year’s summer reading theme, Moyer will present her program “The Science of Being Kind,” at all five library locations for students entering grades kindergarten through fifth grades.

Kids can learn how being kind is good for physical and mental health. They will discover how acts of kindness scientifically effect our bodies and minds using the 4-H pledge.

Moyer will provide a fun craft that will benefit a group in the local community. Participants will explore how performing acts of kindness not only benefits those around them, but also how these acts benefit themselves.

Space is limited and registration is required by visiting GCLD.org , under the programs tab.

The 4-H Pledge

“I PLEDGE

my HEAD to clearer thinking,

my HEART to greater loyalty,

my HANDS to larger service, and

my HEALTH to better living, for my Club, my Community, my Country, and my World.”

Event details

Wednesday, June 28: 10 a.m. at the Granby Library; noon at the Juniper Library in Grand Lake; 2:30 p.m. at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library.