Kids enjoy a sweet and spooky time at Trick or Treat Main Street

Reporter Kyle McCabe hands out sweets as Sky-Hi's resident scarecrow during the 2022 Trick or Treat Main Street Halloween celebration in Granby on Oct. 28
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Kids had plenty of options to choose from during this year’s Trick or Treat Main Street Halloween celebration in Granby on Oct. 28, with Grand County businesses and organizations, including Sky-Hi News, offering scares, candy and food for them to eat.

Mountain Park’s Electric offered free hotdogs in front of Rocky Mountain Roastery for those who didn’t have a sweet tooth during the 2022 Trick or Treat Main Street Halloween celebration in Granby on Oct. 28.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News
Participants are pictured during the 2022 Trick or Treat Main Street Halloween celebration in Granby on Oct. 28.
Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

