Kids show off creativity with Library Book Floats

Many talented students submitted book floats for the Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs Library contest this April. Brynlie Vrbas won first place in the most colorful category for her "Uni the Unicorn" float. She also won second place for best looking float.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy Photo

The Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs libraries hosted their annual Library Book Float Contest this April, which was open to all ages. Both libraries had lots of unique and creative entries.

Each student decorated a shoebox based on their favorite book, favorite character from a book or scene from a book. The main categories for contest judging were: best use of materials, most colorful and overall favorite.

Kids decked out their floats, featuring mystical characters such as unicorns and giants, scenes such as soccer games, and books like “Stardust,” “The Dream Traveler’s Quest” and “Huckleberry Finn.”

Here are the list of winners from all categories.

Most Humorous

First Place: Aurora Ramirez for “Frank and the Giant.”

Second Place: Sadie Blair for “Little Red Hen.”

Third Place: Logan Kinnison for “Dog Man: The Tale of Two Kitties.”

Most Colorful

First Place: Brynlie Vrbas for “Uni the Unicorn.”

Second Place: Oaklee Emore for “Jungle Book.”

Third Place:

Sadie Blair for “Little Red Hen.”

Zachariah Callarman for “Huckleberry Finn.”

Best Use of Materials

First Place:

Griffin Hinkel for “It’s a Numbers Game! Soccer.”

Sarah Schmidt for “Stardust.”

Second Place: Oaklee Emore for “Jungle Book.”

Third Place: Ashley George for “Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon.”

Best Looking

First Place: Ashley George for “Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon.”

Second Place:

Oaklee Emore for “Jungle Book.”

Brynlie Vrbas, for “Uni the Unicorn.”

Third Place: Sarah Schmidt for “Stardust.”

Most Exciting/Dramatic

First Place: Isabella Travis for “Frozen II.”

Second Place:

Ashley George for “Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon.”

Griffin Hinkel for “It’s a Numbers Game! Soccer.”

Third Place: Oaklee Emore for “Jungle Book.”

Most Well-Built

First Place: Ashley George, for “Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon.”

Second Place: Griffin Hinkel for “It’s a Numbers Game! Soccer.”

Third Place: Sarah Schmidt for “Stardust.”

Most Detailed

First Place: Sarah Schmidt for “Stardust.”

Second Place: Ashley George for “Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon.”

Third Place: Griffin Hinkel for “It’s a Numbers Game! Soccer.”

Overall Favorite

First Place: Ashley George for “Magic Treehouse: Pirates Past Noon.”

Second Place:

Sadie Blair for “Little Red Hen.”

Griffin Hinkel for “It’s a Numbers Game! Soccer.”

Third Place:

Ranger Wutz for “Wacky Wednesday.”

Sarah Schmidt for “Stardust.”

Zachariah Callarman for “Huckleberry Finn.”

Aurora Ramirez for “Frank and the Giant.”

Oaklee Emore for “Jungle Book.”