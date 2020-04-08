King Soopers, Safeway, others grocers limiting the number of customers inside stores to support social distancing

City Market is one of several grocery chains in Colorado limiting the number of people in the store at one time.

Bryce Martin / bmartin@skyhinews.com

Grocery shopping is the one public activity many Coloradans still take part in on a regular basis these days with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the shutdown of schools, offices, restaurants and other gathering places.

Because of that, grocery stores have emerged as places where people are most likely to be exposed to other’s germs.

It’s a reality that prompted Gov. Jared Polis on March 24 to send a letter to the operators of King Soopers and Safeway, the state’s dominant grocery chains, urging stronger social-distancing and safety protocols in their stores. The same day, those companies announced they would use floor decals in busy areas to highlight the proper, 6-foot distance shoppers should stand apart from one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also announced they would be installing Plexiglass sneeze guards at check stands and other places where employees interact with customers to protect people.

Over the last week, King Soopers, Safeway and other major grocers have announced additional safety protocols, including limited the number of shoppers in stores and making some aisles one-way to make social distancing in stores easier.

Read more at DenverPost.com.