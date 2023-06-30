Kowtown Gravel race rides through Kremmling

On Saturday, July 1, bikers will explore Kremmling off the beaten path during the Kowtown Gravel race. The inaugural gravel race will take off at 8 a.m. from West Grand High School, then wind through the many scenic gravel trails in Kremmling.

Depending on which route the bikers take, they can enjoy views of Muddy Creek, Wolford Mountain Reservoir, the Colorado River, Williams Fork Reservoir, Eagle’s Nest and Gore Canyon. The cliffs of Kremmling and the Wolford Mountains provide a beautiful backdrop.

Bikers can choose between three routes – the 29-mile Calf Course, 68-mile Cow Course and 85-mile Bull Course. This way, bikers of all abilities can participate in the race, whether they want easy rollers on a smooth gravel course, or the chance to seek higher elevations on windy dirt roads.

The race will end with an afterparty at the town square from 2-6 p.m., with plenty of food and drink and entertainment after a day of hitting the trails.

The event is sponsored by many local companies, including Big Shooters Coffee, Red Mountain RV Park, Northwest Ranch Supply and more.