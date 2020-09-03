KPD investigating vandalism at Red Mountain Sports Complex
The Kremmling Police Department is investigating the vandalization of the Red Mountain Sports Complex and ice rink they believe occurred around Aug. 30.
KPD Officer Bryson Hicks said many buildings at the complex had been spray painted, while all the doors’ locks were broken and a window was smashed at the ice rink.
“It’s very upsetting to see this community resource vandalized,” Hicks said. “The damage to the complex is extensive and will require a significant amount of public works time to repair.”
Anyone with information relating to the vandalization of the sports complex is encouraged to reach out to KPD by calling 970-725-3549 or emailing kpd@townofkremmling.org. Callers can remain anonymous.
