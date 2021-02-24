KPD officer praised for fire response
A Kremmling police officer’s quick response to a kitchen fire Sunday likely saved a home from severe damage and is earning the officer high praise from the homeowner and within the community.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, KPD’s Officer Hicks responded to a fire at a home in Rayner’s mobile home park, where the homeowner was waiting outside to point him to the flames.
Over the phone with Sky-Hi News, Hicks said he went inside to get a look at the size of the fire, which was contained to the stove, before running back out to his patrol car to get a respirator and fire extinguisher.
“The fire had grown, but wasn’t particularly huge … so I grabbed the fire extinguisher and put it out,” Hicks said. “(KPD is) typically first on scene … so it’s good to have a bit of an expectation to handle fire or EMS stuff before they arrive.”
Once he ensured the fire was out, Hicks said he checked to make sure no one else was inside and was able to coax out the homeowner’s cat.
To hear Hicks tell it, he was just there at the right time. However, Kremmling Police Chief Hiram Rivera said Hicks deserves to be commended for acting quickly and efficiently.
“His response made a difference, so I’ve been giving him kudos all day,” Rivera said.
Rivera added that the homeowner stopped by the department on Monday to thank Officer Hicks again.
