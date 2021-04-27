Kremmling Airport gets new operator

Grand County commissioners have found a new fixed-base operator for the Kremmling Airport at McElroy Field.

Capping off a process described as months in the making, commissioners unanimously approved the operations agreement with Grand River Aviation on Tuesday. The contract was approved by Kremmling’s town board last week.

Owned and operated by Keith and Joanna Whitemarsh of Kremmling, Grand River Aviation will be responsible for airport operations, including fuel services, aircraft rentals and maintenance, and flight instruction.

Alpine Wings had previously served for more than 25 years as the operator at Kremmling Airport. That company chose not to renew its contract when it expired this month.

With “enthusiasm and pleasure,” Commissioner Kris Manguso moved to have the board’s chair sign the agreement with Grand River Aviation.

“We look forward to a long and prosperous FBO situation for you and us,” she said.

The contract with Grand River Aviation is for five years, beginning Tuesday and includes four potential five-year renewal terms for a total of 25 years.