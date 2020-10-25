Kremmling appoints former trustee Wes Howell back to board

Kremmling’s Town Board will have a new yet familiar face at the November meeting after Trustee Holly Martinson announced she was moving outside town limits in August.

On Wednesday, the board appointed a former trustee and current Kremmling resident Wes Howell to Martinson’s vacated seat.

In a letter to the town, Howell said he was interested in the position because, as a resident of over 30 years, he is invested in the town’s success.

The town received one other letter of interest for the position. Due to Howell’s experience, Trustee Dave Sammons motioned to appoint him to the board and Howell was confirmed to the seat on a 5-1 vote, with Trustee Jim Miller voting nay.

In other business:

• A 2019 audit of the town’s finances showed a positive picture, finding a strong fund balance of 88% of the year’s expenditures.

• The board tabled a discussion about providing West Grand schools with reuse water for the athletic and activity fields.

• A resolution loosening business regulations regarding outdoor seating, parking and signage was extended by the board to allow businesses to remain creative during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Kremmling will host a town clean up day on Nov. 7, complete with free disposal of household and yard waste for those who bring proof of residency in town.

• Kremmling’s new police Chief Hiram Rivera gave his first update to the board, noting he’s been busy helping with the fires. He added that he hired Jesse Lisenby, who was another candidate for the chief’s position from Fort Worth, as an officer for the department. Lisenby is expected to start in early December.