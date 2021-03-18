Kremmling approves mosquito mitigation

After Kremmling saved around $20,000 last year by adjusting their contract with Vector Disease Control for mosquito mitigation, the town board moved forward with a similar contract for this year.

On Wednesday, the board approved an “a la carte” style contract where the town pays for aerial and truck spraying services as they’re needed, on top of the base cost for the annual surveillance and larvicide services.

Previously, the town paid $55,000 for both the base services and a set number of uses for aerial and truck spraying. Kremmling Town Manager Dan Stoltman said last year the town only had one aerial spray, which helped keep costs down.

Per the new contract, Kremmling will pay $27,650 for base services and then per application for truck sprays and per acre for aerial sprays.

In other business:

• Following the county declaration of March 20 as Meat-In Day, the Kremmling board approved a similar resolution to support local agriculture and ranchers.

• Kremmling approved the countywide disaster mitigation plan, adding a scenario for the catastrophic collapse of Wolford Reservoir.

• The board approved a liquor license renewal for the Moose Cafe.