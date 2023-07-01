Kremmling cancels fireworks due to safety concerns

The Town of Kremmling announced Friday evening that its traditional Fire Up the Cliffs firework show is canceled due to safety concerns. The Independence Day activities hosted by the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce in the Old Town Square will continue as planned.

The primary location where Kremmling’s fireworks are staged – on top of the Kremmling Cliffs – is currently occupied by a protected species of nesting raptors monitored by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The recent confirmation of the raptors makes the location unavailable, according to a joint press release from the Town of Kremmling and the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce.

“The safety of our community and fireworks provider is a top priority for the Town of Kremmling,” the June 30 press release stated.

The vendor slated to stage the fireworks, Fire in the Sky, determined the alternative location was unsuitable due to the small size and uneven surface of the work site. The lack of egress posed additional safety issues.

“Although Fire in the Sky approved the site originally in 2016, there have been too many hazards that could not be mitigated for us to continue using this site,” Ken Wilkinson of Fire in the Sky stated in the press release.

Although more alternative locations were explored, none were found to be suitable. The town plans on exploring more alternative locations and redundancy plans for future firework shows.

Kremmling’s Party in the Park will commence at 4 p.m. Activities include live music, a beer garden, community barbeque and 4-H pie sale.