Kremmling chamber gets new director
The Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its new executive director.
Brittany VanderLinden takes over the role from Tara Sharp. VanderLinden previously served as the assistant director for the chamber.
In the announcement, the Kremmling chamber said a mixer will be scheduled so the community can meet VanderLinden with the date to be announced.
