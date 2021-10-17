 Kremmling chamber gets new director | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Kremmling chamber gets new director

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report

The Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its new executive director.

Brittany VanderLinden takes over the role from Tara Sharp. VanderLinden previously served as the assistant director for the chamber.

In the announcement, the Kremmling chamber said a mixer will be scheduled so the community can meet VanderLinden with the date to be announced.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more