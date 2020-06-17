Kremmling chamber to host drive-in movie on Friday
The Kremmling Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a drive-in movie at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Kremmling Ball Fields.
The movie being shown is “Jumanji: The Next Level,” and the event is free to the public. The chamber asks the public to stay in or around their vehicles and to follow COVID-19 guidance.
