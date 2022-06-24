Kremmling Community Church to host Elevation Festival
Kremmling Community Church’s Elevation Festival will feature music, food and kids activities at West Grand High School on July 9 and 10. The Hunts, Sean BE, Confluence and Remezcla will perform, and Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make an appearance. There will be a worship message from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, and lunch will be provided.
