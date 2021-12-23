Kremmling considers raises for trustees, mayor

The Kremmling town board is considering raising pay per meeting from $50 to $150 for trustees and from $50 to $250 for the mayor. While the town did budget for the raise, an official decision has not been made and any change would only go into effect with board members elected after the policy is put in place.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Kremmling is looking to increase its compensation for board members.

The town board discussed the increase on Dec. 15. As proposed, the mayor would be paid $250 per meeting or $3,000 per year and trustees would be paid $150 per meeting or $1,800 per year.

Currently, trustees and the mayor make $50 per meeting and special meeting. They are not compensated for workshop meetings, which the board attends but does not make decisions.

If passed, the increase in compensation would only go into effect for those who are re-elected or newly elected. That means those voting for the pay increase would not see a raise unless they were re-elected.

While the pay per meeting would triple for trustees if this measure passed, Kremmling’s current compensation compared to some of the other towns in Grand County falls short.

In Granby, trustees are paid $500 per month, averaging to roughly $250 per meeting, while the mayor is paid $800 a month or about $400 per meeting. In Fraser, trustees receive $100 per meeting and the mayor receives $200, while in Winter Park town council members get $200 per meeting while the mayor receives $400.

On Dec. 15, the board discussed whether the mayor’s compensation should be $100 more per meeting and whether people should also be paid for attending workshop meetings. Town Manger Dan Stoltman said he would need to confer with legal counsel about compensation for workshops.

The board did budget for such a pay increase in 2022, but the decision is not yet official. To go into effect, the Kremmling board would have to approve an ordinance that will likely be presented in January or February.

In other business:

• The board agreed to begin the designing process on the town water plant. Trustees budgeted $185,000 for the design this year, but the total cost is estimated at $217,500 for all the work involved. The board will likely do a budget amendment for the additional $38,000 sometime next year.

The planning project should get Kremmling shovel-ready for the replacement of the town’s current water treatment plant. Stoltman reminded trustees that while the town will pursue as many grants as possible, Kremmling will likely need a $2 million to $3 million loan to cover the cost of the new building.

• Trustees unanimously approved some adjustments to the town code related to domestic fowl, including permit requirements and sanitary regulations for the keeping of fowl within town limits.