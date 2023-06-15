Kremmling Days kicks off this week

A performer juggles flaming batons during the Kremmling Days festival in 2016. This year, Kremmling Days will be held from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Kremmling Days is a three-day celebration of the town’s western heritage and close-knit community. The festivities run from June 16th to 18th, including favorite traditions like Cliff Golf, firefighter games and the Mustang Mile.

The celebration kicks off this Friday from 4-10 p.m. in the town square. There will be food and artisan vendors, a beer garden, kids zone and live music. The 101st Army Band will play first, then the Back Road Roots Band will take the stage. Attendees can chow down at the community BBQ at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, attendees can enjoy a pancake breakfast. Then racers start off with a bang during the Mustang Mile at 9:45 a.m. Participants can run or walk down Main Street, to raise funds for the Kremmling Wellness Center gym. The Mustang Mile is for anyone – there are “Speedy Joe,” “Regular Joe” and even “Senior” and “Little Joe” participation categories.

The Mustang Mile will kick off the Main Street Parade. After the parade, everyone can head up to the iconic cliffs of Kremmling as golfers tee off over the town. Players will be swinging clubs at Cliff Golf from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be vendors and live music in the town square, with Back Road Roots Band and Mosquito Pass playing.

The festivities round out on Sunday with a pancake breakfast, then Kremmling Community Church service at 10 a.m.

Registration for Cliff Golf will be held on Friday in the town square from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday in the Chamber office from 8 a.m.to noon. Visit The Mustang Mile Facebook page to sign up to race (or walk).