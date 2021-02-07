Kremmling grieves loss of community icon Mike Wilson

A longtime fixture of the Kremmling community, Mike Wilson, died from acute cardiac arrest Saturday at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, according to the Summit County coroner. He was 69 years old.

Wilson was well known throughout Kremmling and Grand County from his years teaching in the West Grand School District and for his work as the photographer for the Grand Gazette newspaper.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Kremmling’s community newspaper honored Wilson and his commitment to the people of Kremmling through his amazing generosity and stellar work.

“He blessed us all with his photographs,” the Grand Gazette wrote. “He worked tirelessly to show case the best of Kremmling and ultimately its youth. From state send-offs, senior nights, 4-H youth shows, and events, he captured memories for us all and shared them generously.”

Mike Wilson, right, takes photographs during the West Grand vs. Gilpin County boys basketball game on Jan. 28. Wilson died Saturday at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. A longtime educator, Wilson became an icon in Kremmling through his work as a photographer for the Grand Gazette newspaper.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

The Facebook post encouraged people to share memories and photos of Wilson, along with photos that he had taken.

In an outpouring of support, the post had more than 100 comments and shares by Sunday afternoon, many from former students, friends and community members noting the impact Wilson had on their lives.

“He lived life fully,” the Gazette added. “He would have been 70 years old in a week, and his last days on earth were spent with West Grand wrestlers on Friday and then skiing at A-Basin on Saturday.”

According to the Gazette, plans for a celebration of life will be shared after they’ve been solidified.