Kremmling hires code enforcement officer

Villegas



Kremmling will have its first ever code enforcement officer starting Monday.

Carlos Villegas will serve under the Kremmling Police Department, Chief Hiram Rivera explained at Wednesday’s town board meeting. Villegas will work 32 hours a week for the next four months, though the board could choose to extend that.

Villegas will start with enforcing code violations that are already present in town. Working with the police department, he may be directed to specific issues or otherwise work systematically through town.

“Most importantly engaging with the citizens to try to resolve ongoing issues that haven’t been resolved by other means to see if we can come up with some solutions,” Rivera said.

Because there is extra money available in police salaries due to a vacant officer position, Villegas’ role could be extended through the end of the year. Staff wanted to show progress with the code enforcement officer role before bringing that proposal forward.

In other business:

• Trustees adopted an amendment to the town code regarding animals, specifically dogs, to better regulate aggressive animals. The amendment was adopted with a slight change specifying that the section requiring dogs be leashed only be applicable when an animal is found vicious or dangerous or its owner has been cited for related offenses.

• The board agreed to hold a public hearing at the next town meeting on the town code related to mobile home parks. This change would allow existing non-compliant campers to be replaced, something the town code does not currently allow. The replacement campers would have to meet a set of standards.

• Trustees directed staff to look into how the town could use American Rescue Plan dollars to invest in infrastructure.

• The board agreed to delay the Second Street widening project, which would have gone over the budgeted amount by $68,000. In order to avoid going over budget, the trustees agreed to delay the project by a year to ensure it receives full funding.