Kremmling looking for experienced police chief

Kremmling has put together a job description as the town searches for a chief to lead the police department.

Robert Mendoza / Sky-Hi News

Kremmling is putting together a committee to hire an interim police chief while the town searches for a full-time hire.

On Wednesday, the town board discussed an updated police chief job description and directed Town Manager Dan Stoltman to form a committee of himself, a board member and the mayor to directly hire an interim chief.

“We’re hoping to do interviews next week,” Stoltman said of the timeline.

In the updated job description, the town specified the type of experience required for the position. Kremmling is asking for at least 10 years of police experience with three or more years at the rank of sergeant or above.

It notes that police chief experience in a similar sized community is preferred and states that one of the chief’s duties is to act as a patrolman.

Also added to the description is a preferred education of an associate degree in a related field with a bachelor’s degree desired.

The position advertises a $70,000-$80,000 salary depending on qualifications on top of benefits.

The goal is to have a full-time chief at the department by June 19.

The board also discussed removing the police chief from the town board appointed positions and instead hiring through a contract. No decision was made and the board directed Stoltman to bring some more information to the next meeting.

In other business:

• Like other Grand County towns, the board passed a resolution temporarily permitting some flexibility for businesses working to reopen safely. The resolution suspends parking requirements, allows sidewalk seating as long as it doesn’t impede pedestrians and fast tracks liquor license expansions. The resolution also encourages businesses to work with town staff if they have other ideas for a creative reopening. The changes are temporary and would expire Oct. 15.

• The board approved three asphalt projects in town, including 11th and Kinsey, 7th and Central and the railroad pass between 3rd and 5th streets, with a goal not to exceed $20,000.

• A change in the town’s ordinance for use of rights of way allows the town to determine the amount of liability insurance needed for a property owner to build on town property. Previously, the liability insurance required was $1 million. The board approved the change unanimously. Following the change, the board approved a request to build a fence in a town right of way at 115 S. 6th St.

• The board approved two liquor licenses, one liquor license renewal for the Kremmling Mercantile and a special liquor license for the Middle Park Fair and Rodeo Board, which hopes to host a monster truck event in June.