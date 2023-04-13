Kremmling man arrested for felony menacing

Kremmling Police arrested Micheal Frierson, 43, of Kremmling on March 29 for Class 5 felony menacing and misdemeanor harassment and prohibited use of a weapon.

Frierson called the police late at night March 28 to submit a noise complaint about a woman who lived in the same house as him who was playing music loudly. An officer responded, spoke to Frierson and the woman, who eventually agreed to turn the music down.

A little under an hour later, the same officer returned to the house because the woman had called police saying Frierson had pushed her, would not let her leave the house and aimed a gun at her.

The officer went to the house and spoke to the woman, who said she had turned her music back up after the officer left the first time, leading to Frierson yelling at her and locking the latch to the exterior door. She argued with Frierson about him locking the door, and he allegedly pushed her and aimed a gun at her head during the argument.

Another woman living in the house corroborated the woman’s story about Frierson aiming his gun at her head, but did not see Frierson push the woman. The officer spoke to both women outside before sending them to get medical attention, and police worked to get other residents out of the house before telling Frierson to exit over a loudspeaker.