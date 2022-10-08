Kremmling man charged with multiple burglaries

On Sept. 10 and 13, Kremmling resident Robert D. Helton, 29, committed two Class 4 second-degree burglaries in Grand County. He stole six motorcycle and ATV helmets in the first incident and two six-packs of beer in the second. Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested him Sept. 13.

Helton committed his first burglary at a house in Kremmling, according to an arrest affidavit. Kremmling police responded to the scene when the homeowner reported the stolen items Sept. 12 and found that Helton had tried to enter the owner’s canvas shed by burning a hole in its back with a lighter before going around to the front and zipping it open.

The homeowner had cameras that caught Helton robbing the shed, but police did not identify him as the suspect until Grand County Sheriff deputies arrested him Sept. 13. A Kremmling officer saw a resemblance between the shed robbery suspect and Helton in videos of the robbery and a traffic stop of Helton, so they interviewed Helton at the county jail.

Helton admitted to the Kremmling officer that he robbed the shed, saying he was intoxicated that night and made a bad choice, according to the affidavit. Helton also told the officer where he had left the helmets, and the officer returned them to the owner. The cost of the helmets and shed damage warranted a misdemeanor theft charge and petty offense for criminal mischief.

In the second burglary, Helton broke into the Parshall Inn by cutting through a metal mesh security gate. The arrest affidavit for that crime reads that a sheriff’s deputy responding to the incident saw Helton walking along Highway 40 while driving to the restaurant. The deputy spoke to the Parshall Inn’s owner, who showed them security footage of Helton.

The deputy called for backup and left the restaurant to look for Helton. They found Helton and arrested him, and when asked why he broke into the Parshall Inn, Helton said he wanted to see if they were open so he could get a drink of water and use their phone, according to the affidavit.

Helton took two six-packs of beer from the restaurant, and law enforcement recovered all but three cans and returned them to the Parshall Inn’s owner. The beers and damage to the security door warranted petty offense charges for theft and criminal mischief, on top of Helton’s second felony burglary charge.

The Grand County court docket has Helton scheduled to appear for a preliminary demand hearing and a disposition hearing in early October.