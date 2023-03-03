Kremmling man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in May 2022 Grand County crash

Juan Pablo Santillan, pictured, was killed on May 29, 2022, when Kremmling resident Juan Carlos Flores Flores struck him with his vehicle. On March 2, 2023, Flores entered a guilty plea in Grand County District Court to driving under the influence – vehicular homicide, a class 3 felony.

Joel Ortiz/courtesy photo

On Thursday, Juan Carlos Flores Flores entered a guilty plea in Grand County District Court to driving under the influence – vehicular homicide, a Class 3 Felony.

On the morning of May 29, 2022, Flores struck and killed 19-year-old Kremmling resident Juan Pablo Santillan outside of Hotel Eastin. Santillan was found after being crushed against the hotel exterior by a vehicle that had departed the scene. Kremmling Police Department investigated, with assistance from Colorado State Patrol, Emergency Medical Services and other local law enforcement agencies.

Flores was arrested at his home on May 29 by the Kremmling Police Department. On the morning of May 31, the district attorney’s office formally charged Flores with two felonies — vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, and one misdemeanor — driving under the influence.

As part of his plea, Flores agreed to open sentencing, meaning the judge in this case can sentence him to a maximum of 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections within the presumptive range. Judge Mary Hoak will impose the sentence on June 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. Chief Deputy District Attorney Kathryn Dowdell is prosecuting.