Kremmling man places 5th at National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

Cody Mumma of Kremmling is interviewed on the cowboy channel for his steer wrestling wins at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, which took place in Denver from Jan. 7-22, 2023.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Cody Mumma of Kremmling shone during the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, which took place from Jan. 7-22 in Denver. In steer wrestling, Mumma raced through the competition. In pool three, Mumma scored a 4.8-second run in Round 1, then a 4.4-second run in Round 2. These fast scores earned him a place in the semifinals, which took place on Jan. 22. In pool 3 of the semifinals, Mumma won fifth place with a time of 14.9 seconds.

In steer wrestling, a steer is let out to run first, and a competitor (known a bulldogger) races alongside it on horseback, before jumping down and wrestling the steer to the ground. The bulldogger uses strength and technique to get the steer all the way to the ground.

In an interview with Katy Lukas of the Cowboy Channel , Mumma described how he keeps a level head during the competition.

“Nerves were definitely less, but I was earlier out so I think seeing less guys go is usually easier on my nerves. So I like being earlier in the round,” he said of his second round race.

He also described his nontraditional path to the sport of steer wrestling. Many may know Mumma from a different show ring (or octagon) — he was once a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

Mumma began wrestling at West Grand High School, went on to wrestle at Western State College in Gunnison and started MMA wresting after college.

“When I got done with wrestling in college, I knew I wasn’t done competing. I was like man, I kind of want to bulldog or maybe go fighting,” Mumma said during his Cowboy Channel interview.

His MMA career lasted until 2016.

“Once I decided I was done with that I was like, maybe it’s not too late to switch over back over to bulldogging and gave that a shot,” he said while speaking with the Cowboy Channel.