Kremmling man who stole employer’s truck sentenced

Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas Hill, 29 at the time, of Kremmling, Sept. 12, 2022, on a Class 5 felony charge for second-degree grand theft auto, a misdemeanor for driving with a license under restraint and petty theft. Hill received his sentencing March 28.

When deputies arrested Hill, he had stolen his employer’s truck after having an argument with his employer at a job site. He admitted to deputies that he had thrown a rifle magazine belonging to his employer out of the truck while driving, constituting the petty theft charge.

A guilty plea for the motor vehicle theft charge, changed to a Class 1 misdemeanor, dropped the theft and driving with a license under restraint charges.

Hill’s sentencing includes $1,464.50 in fines and costs, two years of probation, 60 hours of community service, completion of a mental health evaluation and recommended treatments and 40 days of jail time. The jail time, community service and probation are concurrent with several other cases Hill has in Grand County.

Sentencing for another one of Hill’s cases occurred March 28 as well. A guilty plea to a theft misdemeanor dropped misdemeanor cybercrime and felony burglary charges and totaled $419.50 in fines and costs.