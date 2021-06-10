Kremmling museum exhibit highlights Forest Service

A new exhibit at Kremmling’s Heritage Park Museum highlights the history and impact of the US Forest Service and national forests.

The Grand County Historical Association announced the opening day for the exhibit, which is the completion of a 10-year project, on June 19-20 for Kremmling Days.

Set up in the historic, restored 1916 Horseshoe Ranger Station, the exhibit features photos, letters, ranger journals, maps, oral histories, uniforms and equipment across four rooms.

“The rich history of the establishment, management and use of these lands is inseparable from the history of settlement and growth of communities in Grand County,” a GCHA representative said in a release. “These public lands have provided the scenic backdrop and natural resources for many of the activities that historically attracted people to Middle Park and supported its economy.”

The exhibit and Heritage Park will be open free to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Kremmling Days.