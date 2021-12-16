Kremmling names new board member

Kremmling’s new town board member is a longtime resident and small business operator.

The Kremmling trustees appointed Doug Prewitt to the board Dec. 1. The council had two candidates vying for the seat, Prewitt and Amanda Simmons.

Prewitt won the town council’s vote three to two and was sworn in that night, replacing the seat that had been vacated by Jason Wikberg. Along with his business experience, Prewitt comes with a perspective in construction and previously service on the Kremmling Fire Protection District board.

“Kremmling is kind of a jewel,” Prewitt told trustees. “It’s really up and coming, and we could help it shine a little bit more.”

Prewitt’s term will be through April when the seat goes up for election.

The board added that Kremmling often struggles to fill town council and with a number of seats up for election in April, they encouraged both candidates to run. Simmons and Prewitt said they both intended to.

In other business:

• The board approved a $5,000 donation to the Grand County Wildfire Council. Following at $50,000 donation from the Grand County government, the wildfire council is seeking $5,000 donations from local municipalities to contribute toward the collaborative effort.

• Kremmling trustees approved a $3,500 donation to the Headwaters Trail Alliance. Representatives of the nonprofit said they were looking to strengthen collaboration with Kremmling and the town board may consider a further donation in 2022.

• The board approved the town budget with a $10,000 addition for possible donations. The town manager mentioned that Kremmling’s overall property valuations have increased by $2 million, making the expectation for property taxes higher.

• The board approved minimal increases to tap fees, water rates and overages in addition to park reservations. There had not been a fee increase since 2010, according to the town manager.

• As the Kremmling Liquor Authority, trustees OK’d a liquor license renewal for the Kum and Go.