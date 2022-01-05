Kremmling planning Christmas tree bonfire
Kremmling is accepting all natural Christmas trees at the Chuck Lewis Ice Rink through Jan. 28.
Trees can be dropped off at point, but should have all tinsel and decorations removed.
Once the collection period is over, Kremmling is planning a town bonfire with the trees.
Contact town hall with any questions at 970-724-3249.
