Kremmling plans full reopening

In preparation for the Board of Grand County Commissioners to lift the remaining coronavirus restrictions, Kremmling’s town board resolved not to require any restrictions in town.

On Wednesday, town board members expressed their desire to not put in place any coronavirus restrictions, such as requiring masks, social distancing or capacity limits, beyond what the state and county may require.

“At this point in time, I am of the mind that as this board we lift all COVID restrictions within the town of Kremmling, giving all businesses the option to operate the way they choose,” Trustee Dave Sammons said.

Since the town doesn’t have any COVID mandates, the board agreed to not adopt any going forward.

During the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, commissioners Merrit Linke and Kris Manguso indicated they would vote to remove all county level restrictions on Monday.

Both Grand County and Kremmling would still have to follow the state imposed guidance, including requiring masks in schools, jails and assisted living facilities.

In addition, trustees noted businesses can still impose stricter requirements if they’d like.

In other business:

• Cassidy Bradley was appointed to be town clerk and took her oath of office.

• Trustees denied a request for a $4,000 reimbursement to Chris Sammons, who cited an extensive annexation process for her property as a main reason for the ask. Trustees did agree to look into the annexation process to see whether it is too cumbersome. Trustee Sammons recused himself from the conversation.

• A $4,300, 84 inch angle broom purchase was approved for the skid-steer used by the road and bridge department.

• Trustees approved two expenditures related to street projects, including $55,000 for new sidewalks and curbs along 2nd Street and $180,000 for paving Jackson Avenue from 13th to 17th Street.

• A fixed base operations agreement with Grand River Aviation LLC was approved for the Kremmling Airport at McElroy Field.