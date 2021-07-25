Kremmling police investigating kidnapping, sexual assault

The Kremmling Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping and sexual assault that occurred Friday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a Parker woman notified police that she had been on Park Avenue in Kremmling earlier that afternoon when a man forced her into his car. The woman told police the man drove her to County Road 73 in Fraser and sexually assaulted her.

The man is described as being in his 20s, Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. He was wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Kremmling Police are following up on all leads and are asking for the public to report any suspicious activity in the areas of the crime. Anyone who may have been in the area of Park Avenue and Fourth Street around 2 p.m. or in the area of County Road 73 from 4-6 p.m. to call the department at 970-724-3318.