Kremmling police searching for suspect in burglary
The Kremmling police are seeking the public’s help finding a man suspected of burglarizing Alpine Motor Sports on Friday.
According to police, around 9 p.m. Friday, a man broke a glass door at Alpine Motor Sports and stole a Polaris winch. He had been inside the store allegedly casing the location earlier in the day, police said.
While at the store, he commented on driving over County Road 1, indicating he may reside in Eagle County, according to police. The police said he also had several boxes of cookies he had taken from the scene of a semi crash and was giving them out to people and businesses in Kremmling.
Photos the police have shared of the suspect depict a white man with a short beard and mustache in a gray and black beanie, camouflage jacket and paint covered pants.
The police said his vehicle is consistent with a Black 2007 F-150, Harley Davidson edition. The vehicle had no plates, a broken passenger rear window and a broken rear window with a number of boxes in the back of the truck.
If you recognize this suspect, the police ask that you do not approach him and call the Kremmling Police at 970-724-3318.
