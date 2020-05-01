Kremmling recycling, disposal program to resume

Ranch Creek Waste, Kremmling’s trash service provider, will be resuming its recycling and large-item disposal schedule beginning Saturday, May 9.

Recycling services are provided the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and large-item disposal is provided on the fourth Saturday of the month.

For a nominal fee, residents can bring their recycling and large items to the old fire hall lot at the corner of 2nd Street and Central Avenue from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.