Kremmling Rotary offers bingo to benefit local organizations

Kremmling Rotary hosted a Bingo Night & Dinner Benefit on March 17, 2023.

Kristin Moyer, Middle Park 4-H president/courtesy photo

On March 17, some Grand County residents celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by giving back — while also enjoying dinner, bingo and plenty of raffle prizes. The Kremmling Rotary hosted the Bingo Night & Dinner Benefit, where attendees decked out in green enjoyed a full course meal and listened to bingo calls for a chance to win.

“We had a record attendance, a wonderful meal, raffled off 25 items and great fun was had by all,” said Suzanne Briggs, president of the Kremmling Rotary.

The fundraiser took place at the Colorado State University Extension Hall at the Middle Park fairgrounds and benefitted the Middle Park 4-H Council . The funds will go towards scholarships, workshops, 4-H events and leadership training.

The Rotary will host another Bingo Night & Dinner Benefit on Friday, April 14 at the extension hall. Dinner is at 6 p.m. and the first number called is at 7 p.m. The cost is $10, with funds benefitting the Kremmling Preschool.