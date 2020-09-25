Kremmling seeks input with Bustang looking for stop in town
The Kremmling town board will be seeking input from residents about potential locations for a Bustang stop in town on the Craig to Denver route recently announced to start next year.
The Colorado Department of Transportation presented the Craig to Denver route to the board on Wednesday, noting the schedule and stops are still in the works.
CDOT is currently planning to get to Kremmling from Craig around 8 a.m. and get to Denver around 11 a.m. The Bustang would then leave Denver around 3 p.m. and return to Kremmling around 6 p.m.
Town Manager Dan Stoltman said the town would post to its social media pages to solicit ideas for a potential stop. CDOT would provide the funding to install a bus shelter.
In other business, the board approved a requirement for the police chief to live within town limits unless the board gives permission otherwise. The board also approved two liquor licenses from Kum & Go and Mountain Dragon.
