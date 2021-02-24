Kremmling taking applications for town clerk

Kremmling is seeking a new town clerk.

With former clerk Joanna Flanigan’s last meeting on Feb. 17, the town has posted the position and is accepting resumes and cover letters from potential candidates through March 8.

The town clerk is responsible for record keeping, municipal elections, town board meeting minutes, notices and agendas, as well as overseeing alcohol and business licenses and event permits.

The position pays a $43,000-$47,000 annual salary with benefits.

Applications can be mailed to Town of Kremmling, Attention Town Manager, P.O. Box 538, Kremmling, CO 80459 or emailed to dstoltman@townofkremmling.org . Anyone with questions can reach out to the town at 970-724-3249.