Kremmling taking applications for town clerk
Kremmling is seeking a new town clerk.
With former clerk Joanna Flanigan’s last meeting on Feb. 17, the town has posted the position and is accepting resumes and cover letters from potential candidates through March 8.
The town clerk is responsible for record keeping, municipal elections, town board meeting minutes, notices and agendas, as well as overseeing alcohol and business licenses and event permits.
The position pays a $43,000-$47,000 annual salary with benefits.
Applications can be mailed to Town of Kremmling, Attention Town Manager, P.O. Box 538, Kremmling, CO 80459 or emailed to dstoltman@townofkremmling.org. Anyone with questions can reach out to the town at 970-724-3249.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User