Kremmling taps Georgia candidate with wealth of experience for police chief

Hiram Rivera (center), from the Savannah Police Department, speaks with Trustee Erik Woog and a Kremmling resident.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

Kremmling has hired Hiram Rivera, an almost 20-year veteran of law enforcement, to serve as police chief.

Last week, town officials interviewed three finalists — Rivera of Savannah, Georgia; Todd Wilson of Kremmling; and Jesse Lisenby of Fort Worth, Texas — for the position. On Wednesday, Town Manager Dan Stoltman announced Rivera had accepted the job.

“We were pleased to have a group of well-qualified candidates for the chief of police position, which made it a very difficult choice,” Stoltman said in a statement. “In the end, the town board directed me to negotiate and offer the chief of police position to candidate Hiram Rivera Jr.”

Rivera is expected to start Oct. 15, so long as the town board backs his appointment and he completes a background check.

Rivera is currently the director of training for the Savannah Police Department. He previously served as a hostage negotiator, a member of SWAT, part of the underwater search and recovery team and led the homicide unit.

At a community meet and greet last week, Rivera shared that he had family in Colorado and was looking to relocate here after dropping his youngest daughter off at college in Georgia. He also shared his excitement at the prospect.

“I’ve had an opportunity to do a variety of things on patrol, in investigations,” he said. “I love policing. It’s really not a job, but a lifestyle for me.”

Interim Chief Annette Dopplick, a longtime Steamboat Springs officer, expressed her excitement with Rivera joining the department, and she said he would be a great fit for the community.

“It’s very fortunate for Kremmling that such a highly qualified candidate has interest in relocating for our community,” Dopplick said. “Every interaction I’ve had with Hiram, he’s a values-based individual and that translates across geographic regions.”

Dopplick finishes her term as interim chief at the end of September.

The position came open in April when the town board decided not to reappoint former chief Jamie Lucas following an investigation into his alleged mishandling of animal abuse case.