Kremmling taps Steamboat Springs officer for interim police chief

Cmmr. Annette Dopplick starts acting as Kremmling's interim police chief Monday.

Courtesy Steamboat Springs Police Department

Almost two months after deciding not to reappoint its police chief, Kremmling has found an interim chief to lead the department.

Starting today, Steamboat Springs Police Cmmr. Annette Dopplick will act as interim chief of Kremmling Police Department.

“It’s important that departments operate at the highest levels, and I’m excited about this opportunity to assist the town and community of Kremmling develop the police department they want and deserve,” Dopplick said in a news release announcing her appointment.

Dopplick is expected focus on department protocols and policies, establishing guidelines for police officer recruitment and developing a search process for a new police chief.

“We are very excited to have Commander Dopplick serve as our interim police chief,” added Dan Stoltman, town manager.

With more than 15 years of experience in law enforcement, Dopplick serves as Steamboat Springs’ operations commander and she is responsible for 29 employees across animal control, code enforcement and patrol. Prior to joining Steamboat Springs, she worked for over a decade with the Vail Police Department.

Dopplick is expected to serve as interim chief for about four months while a permanent police chief is chosen.

Kremmling’s former police chief Jamie Lucas was placed on administrative leave in December after he was put under investigation for his alleged mishandling of an animal abuse case. The town board chose not to reappoint him in April.

Lucas pleaded not guilty to several charges of professional misconduct, oppression and false reporting in May. He is scheduled to go to trial in September.