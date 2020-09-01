Kremmling to host meet and greet with police chief finalists
Kremmling announced three finalists for its open police chief position on Tuesday, including former officer Todd Wilson.
The finalists are Wilson, Hiram Rivera of the Savanna Police Department and Jesse Lisenby of the Fort Worth Police Department.
The town will host a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the candidates at the town hall. No town business will be conducted at the meet and greet.
Town Manager Dan Stoltman said he hopes to have a decision made by the end of the week.
